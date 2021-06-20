Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

