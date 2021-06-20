Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,763 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

