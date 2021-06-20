Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 114,263 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.