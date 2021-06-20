Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 978,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.34 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.