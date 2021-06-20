Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of Public Storage worth $346,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 235,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,374,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $298.36 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.