Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Cut by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Shares of BXP opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

