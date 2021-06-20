Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $122.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.03 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

QTWO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $103.90. 633,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,644 shares of company stock worth $3,514,943 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

