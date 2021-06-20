Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
PDCO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
