Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.