QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Leisure Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $298,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 12,753,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

