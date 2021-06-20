Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 32,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

