Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $93.31 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 5.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 26,722,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,729,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

