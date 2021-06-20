Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE KO traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $53.77. 31,445,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,149,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

