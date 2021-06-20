Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $4.62 Million in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 702,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 497,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,765. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $815.86 million, a PE ratio of -204.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

