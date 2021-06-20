Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
