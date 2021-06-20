RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.24 Million

Analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report sales of $28.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.48 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $17.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 2,425,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,904. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $628.14 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

