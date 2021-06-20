Rage Fan Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $586,915.07 and $5,804.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00130180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00174666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.20 or 1.00275305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00803674 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,089,165 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

