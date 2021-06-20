Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

RANJY stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

