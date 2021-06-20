RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €800.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAA. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €569.22 ($669.67).

Shares of RAA opened at €733.20 ($862.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €724.58. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

