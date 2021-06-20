Raymond James Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $27.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s previous close.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

