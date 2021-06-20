Raymond James Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$33.27 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$34.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 over the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

