Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TARS stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $714.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

