Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 1,201,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,196. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

