Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

