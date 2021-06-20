Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.14. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

