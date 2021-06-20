Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,896,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.