Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,896,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

