Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Regions Financial worth $247,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

