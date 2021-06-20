Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

