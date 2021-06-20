Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $244,378.44 and $50.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.