Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.56 on Friday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

