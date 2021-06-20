Reviewing Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) & Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Homology Medicines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Homology Medicines has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 276.93%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -0.87% 48.85% 4.35% Homology Medicines -300.57% -49.59% -38.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Homology Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.99 billion 0.79 $91.06 million $0.52 10.00 Homology Medicines $2.70 million 145.04 -$128.69 million ($2.80) -2.45

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Homology Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers licensed, owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as Rytary for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; Zomig for the treatment of migraine headaches; Emverm a chewable tablets for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

