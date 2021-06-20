REVV (REVV) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.59 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. REVV has a total market cap of $23.33 million and $1.59 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

