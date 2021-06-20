Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. Rexel has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95.
About Rexel
