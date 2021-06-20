Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. Rexel has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Get Rexel alerts:

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.