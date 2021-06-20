Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

