Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $367.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.56 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Twilio by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

