Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $1,694,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

