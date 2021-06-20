Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 726 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $25,926,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $16,310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

