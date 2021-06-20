Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,456 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PACB. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

