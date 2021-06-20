Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 997 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

