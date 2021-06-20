Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 325 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

