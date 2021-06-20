Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

