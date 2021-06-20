Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Ross Stores worth $365,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $12,782,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $355,209,000 after buying an additional 402,689 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.26 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,796 shares of company stock worth $9,811,570 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

