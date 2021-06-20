Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,570. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

