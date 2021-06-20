Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.58.

TSE POU opened at C$14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

