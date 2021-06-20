Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPAA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

