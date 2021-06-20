Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $259,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

