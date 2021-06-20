Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,909 shares of company stock worth $6,411,280 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

