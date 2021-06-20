Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.94 Million in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $409,488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,307,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLN opened at $9.15 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

