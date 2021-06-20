Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 262,458 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Golden Entertainment worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDEN opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

