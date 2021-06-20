Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,925 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,925 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

